Kyodo News

September 5, 2016 13:51

12:56 5 September 2016

SNAPSHOT: Japan delegation ready for Rio Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Japanese athletes are in full training ahead of the Sept. 7 start of the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

Masaki Fujita aims to win gold medals in road and track cycling events, while swimmer Mayumi Narita, who won 15 gold medals between 1996 and 2004, has resumed her competitive career after retiring following the Beijing Games.

Japan's oldest athlete is 68-year-old Kimie Bessho, who will compete in para table tennis. Bessho is aiming for a fifth place finish, or better, saying, "I don't want to bow out to younger players."

==Kyodo

