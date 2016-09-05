N. Korea fires three ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday, according to media reports, which quoted an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The reports said the missiles were fired at around 12:14 p.m. from Hwangju in North Korea's North Hwanghae province, close to the country's west coast.

The official from the JCS said that the missiles' types and the distance they flew were still being analyzed, according to Yonhap News Agency.