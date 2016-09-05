Close

September 5, 2016

13:47 5 September 2016

BOJ Governor Kuroda says there is ample room for more policy easing

TOKYO, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Monday there is ample room for further monetary easing to achieve his organization's 2 percent inflation target as soon as possible, dispelling views that the BOJ has already exhausted its policy options.

Kuroda indicated the central bank considers taking the interest rate further into negative territory as one of the key available options, given that such a policy is likely to prompt more companies and households to take out loans to help prop up the broader economy.

"It is often argued that there is a 'limit' to monetary easing, but I do not share such a view," Kuroda's statement from Tokyo read, adding, "Needless to say, there is still ample space for further cuts in the negative interest rate and for an increase in size of the 'quantity' dimension."

