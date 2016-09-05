14:40 5 September 2016
Abe to use first talks in over a year to urge Xi to ease tensions
By Takuya Karube
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, for the first time in nearly a year and a half, with a plan to urge him to ease tensions in regional waters.
The meeting will take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies ends in the evening, at a time of renewed tensions between the two Asian powers over the sovereignty of a small group of islands in the East China Sea.
Since both took power in 2012, the leaders of the world's second- and third-largest economies have held face-to-face talks only twice -- in November 2014 and April 2015 -- although many crucial issues remain unaddressed.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.