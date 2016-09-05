Close

Kyodo News

September 5, 2016 15:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:40 5 September 2016

Abe to use first talks in over a year to urge Xi to ease tensions

By Takuya Karube
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, for the first time in nearly a year and a half, with a plan to urge him to ease tensions in regional waters.

The meeting will take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou after a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies ends in the evening, at a time of renewed tensions between the two Asian powers over the sovereignty of a small group of islands in the East China Sea.

Since both took power in 2012, the leaders of the world's second- and third-largest economies have held face-to-face talks only twice -- in November 2014 and April 2015 -- although many crucial issues remain unaddressed.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Xi to meet Monday in Hangzhou after G-20 summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 30 Aug 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  2. 30 Aug 2016Tibetan nuns commit suicide to protest demolitions: report
  3. 30 Aug 201612 former "comfort women" sue S. Korean gov't for compensation
  4. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects
  5. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete