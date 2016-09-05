Record turnout in Hong Kong legislative election

A record turnout in Sunday's legislative election in Hong Kong helped ensure change in the pro-democracy camp, as veteran lawmakers lost out to newcomers who dislike Beijing's control of the territory, according to election figures Monday.

A record high 2.2 million people cast their votes in the directly elected, mostly geographical, constituencies, marking a turnout of around 58 percent, surpassing the 55.6 percent in 2004 and making it the highest turnout since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

About 1.98 million people voted in the five city-wide "super seats," with a further 170,000 voting in the 30 trade-based functional constituency seats, which represent commercial and professional sectors.