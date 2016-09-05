Nikkei index retakes 17,000 threshold following strong U.S. stocks

The Nikkei index retook the 17,000 threshold for the first time in roughly three months Monday following gains on Wall Street before the weekend as near-term rate hike bets receded on the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report for August.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 111.95 points, or 0.66 percent, from Friday at 17,037.63, a roughly three-month high. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.09 points, or 0.23 percent, higher at 1,343.85.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and mining issues.