September 5, 2016 17:52

16:01 5 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 5) Free char-grilled saury provided

TOKYO, Sept. 5, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Free char-grilled saury provided

-- Around 7,000 char-grilled saury, transported from the northeastern city of Miyako, were provided free near JR Meguro Station in Tokyo on Sept. 4, 2016. The autumn event is held annually, based on a popular "rakugo" comic story "Saury of Meguro," which depicts an old king who was enchanted by the unpretentious dish.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15008/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

