September 5, 2016 17:52

16:44 5 September 2016

N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO, Sept. 5, Kyodo

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday, according to Japan's defense ministry and South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles were fired at around 12:14 p.m. from Hwangju in North Korea's North Hwanghae province, close to the country's west coast.

The JCS said the missiles were believed to be medium-range Rodong types which had flown around 1,000 kilometers, landing in waters below Japan's air defense identification zone.

