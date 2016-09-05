Close

September 5, 2016 23:52

21:55 5 September 2016

Xi tells Abe China wants to bring back ties with Japan onto normal path

By Takuya Karube
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, Kyodo

China wants to bring its ties with Japan back onto a "normal track," President Xi Jinping told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, in their first bilateral talks in nearly a year and a half.

At the outset of the meeting, Xi also said that "long-term, healthy and stable" bilateral relations would benefit not only the citizens of the two countries, but also regional peace.

Abe said Japan wants to work with China to contribute to global economic growth and forge "friendly" ties by "managing difficult issues" and "promoting win-win cooperation."

