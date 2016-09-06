Kim calls for stronger nuclear force after missile launch: report

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, called for the bolstering of his country's nuclear force following Monday's launch of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, state media said on Tuesday.

The report from the Korean Central News Agency said Kim had "provided field guidance to the fire drill of ballistic rockets," and after being briefed about the plan for the test-firing, had "issued an order to the commander of the Strategic Force to start the drill."

It added that Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the successful successive firing drill of ballistic rockets" and that he "stressed the need to continue making miraculous achievements in bolstering up the nuclear force."