Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 11:52

11:02 6 September 2016

Tennis: Nishikori beats Karlovic, sets up q'final with nemesis Murray

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Kei Nishikori continued his fine vein of form at the U.S. Open on Monday, beating big-serving Croat Ivo Karlovic in straight sets to book a quarterfinal clash with Andy Murray.

The world No. 7 Nishikori used his all-court game to counter Karlovic's first and second serve rockets, breaking his opponent's serve in the fourth game of the first set and second game of the second to set the tone of the match. He took the first set 6-3 and the second 6-4.

Karlovic was able to put up a much better fight in the third, sending it to a tiebreak, but Nishikori outlasted him in the playoff to win the set 7-6(4).

