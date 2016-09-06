Close

September 6, 2016

12:35 6 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 6) 12th autumn int'l trade fair in Pyongyang

TOKYO, Sept. 6, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

12th autumn int'l trade fair in Pyongyang

-- The 12th annual Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair started on Sept. 5, 2016, with about 280 domestic and foreign companies, including some from China, Malaysia and Russia, displaying products including electronic and food goods. The event goes through Sept. 8.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15016/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

