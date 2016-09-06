Toyota's Prius top-selling car in August for 9th straight month

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius hybrid was the best-selling car in August, staying at the top for the ninth straight month, data released by industry bodies showed Tuesday.

Toyota sold 17,503 units of the fuel efficient car, marking a roughly 2.6-fold year-on-year increase, ahead of Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minicar that sold 13,276 units, up 27.7 percent. Toyota's Aqua hybrid ranked third with 11,220 units, down 9.4 percent.

In August, four minicars made it into the top 10 ranking, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto was the second best-selling minicar after Honda's N-Box, ranking fourth with 10,677 units, up 4.8 percent.