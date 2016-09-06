Close

Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 13:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:54 6 September 2016

Toyota's Prius top-selling car in August for 9th straight month

TOKYO, Sept. 6, Kyodo

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Prius hybrid was the best-selling car in August, staying at the top for the ninth straight month, data released by industry bodies showed Tuesday.

Toyota sold 17,503 units of the fuel efficient car, marking a roughly 2.6-fold year-on-year increase, ahead of Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minicar that sold 13,276 units, up 27.7 percent. Toyota's Aqua hybrid ranked third with 11,220 units, down 9.4 percent.

In August, four minicars made it into the top 10 ranking, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto was the second best-selling minicar after Honda's N-Box, ranking fourth with 10,677 units, up 4.8 percent.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects
  2. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  5. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete