Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 13:52

13:28 6 September 2016

Abe, Duterte to meet on sidelines of Laos meetings after U.S. spat

VIENTIANE, Sept. 6, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are set to meet Tuesday on the sidelines of regional meetings in Laos, according to the Japanese government, following the cancellation of U.S.-Philippines leaders' talks over Duterte's verbal blasting of U.S. President Barack Obama.

In their first meeting since the Philippine leader took office in June, Abe and Duterte are expected to affirm their countries' agreement on maritime security issues, following up on talks last month between Duterte and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

In that meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of the resolution of territorial disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, making a veiled reference to China's expansionary activities at sea.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

