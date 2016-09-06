No drama at ASEAN summits: Thai foreign minister

Leaders of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will not see any "dramatic incidents" as they discuss internal and regional challenges at their summits this week, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said Tuesday.

Don told Kyodo News that, during the 28th and 29th ASEAN summits and related meetings, which start Tuesday afternoon in Laotian capital Vientiane, he did not expect any drama, but rather that thorny issues would be dealt with sensibly.

He said a number of issues and challenges facing ASEAN remain unchanged, in terms of both internal affairs and regional issues, including tensions in the South China Sea and on the Korean Peninsula.

"Those challenges are on the track of peaceful solutions that all parties concerned are working on. Thus, I think there will be no dramatic incidents during the summits," Don said.

Asked about tensions in the South China Sea, Don said China and ASEAN will move on existing channels to resolve territorial disputes peacefully, and ASEAN leaders are likely to touch on the issue if it is raised by their counterparts.

China's blanket claim to much of the sea and its islands and reefs, coupled with its massive land reclamation and building program in the sea, has raised tensions with other countries in the region, notably the Philippines, which initiated an arbitration case on the matter.

"ASEAN and China have several frameworks to discuss the South China Sea and all parties are quite happy with the progress of the previous meeting of foreign ministers in July," Don said.

In the chairman's statement to be issued after the two summits, ASEAN leaders are expected to avoid any mention of the landmark July ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which rejected China's claims to most of the South China Sea -- a ruling China refused to acknowledge.

The leaders may instead limit themselves to reiterating their concerns over developments in the disputed sea without mentioning China by name, according to one ASEAN source.

"We remain seriously concerned over recent and ongoing developments and took note of the concerns expressed by some leaders on the land reclamations and escalation of activities in the area," a draft of the chairman's statement, penned by ASEAN chair Laos, read.

The draft notes the importance of full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, signed by China and ASEAN in 2002, and the early conclusion of ongoing talks on the framework of a legally binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

The importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities that could escalate disputes is also mentioned in the draft statement.

ASEAN and China plan to show progress in their cooperation by issuing official guidelines for hotline communications among senior officials from ASEAN's member states and China.

A separate joint statement on the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea in the South China Sea will also be released in a sideline meeting between ASEAN and China.

In a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers held in Vientiane in July, a united assessment of the tribunal ruling proved to be unattainable.

In that meeting, the Philippines and Vietnam, two of the four ASEAN members with claims to parts of the South China Sea, demanded that the communique "welcome" the ruling.

However, they were blocked by other ASEAN members with close ties with China, most notably Cambodia, which have sought to avoid antagonizing China, which for some is a major source of aid and an important investment partner.

Economic issues, such as the progress of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement will also be highlighted, since ASEAN is a key party to the concept. "We want to see concrete progress for the RCEP to strengthen the bloc's economy and to be ready to handle the global economic slowdown", Don noted.

He also said ASEAN is closely monitoring political developments and the possible transfer of power in the United States and some European countries, but played down their effect on ASEAN's member states, adding that the group will maintain its own methods in dealing with such issues constructively.

Before ASEAN leaders began their meeting, the organization officially accepted Chile, Egypt, Iran and Morocco into the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, which aims to promote regional peace and stability.

While the country that holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship is supposed to host two summits a year, due to logistical concerns Laos will be hosting the 28th and 29th ASEAN summits back to back this week, effectively resulting in a single meeting.

ASEAN groups together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

==Kyodo