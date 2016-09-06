Close

Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 15:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:31 6 September 2016

Baseball: Maeda posts 14th win in Dodgers victory

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, Kyodo

Kenta Maeda pitched 6-1/3 strong innings en route to his 14th win of the season Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers outslugged the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 10-2 victory.

Maeda (14-8) limited the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits, and struck out eight of the 23 batters he faced in a 102-pitch outing before 41,820 at Dodger Stadium, improving his ERA to 3.29.

"I pitched well today. I threw good fastballs. I didn't want to allow runs early into the game because I was pitching against (Zack) Greinke, and it meant a lot that I held the opponents scoreless in the opening inning," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects
  2. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  5. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete