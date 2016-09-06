Baseball: Maeda posts 14th win in Dodgers victory

Kenta Maeda pitched 6-1/3 strong innings en route to his 14th win of the season Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers outslugged the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 10-2 victory.

Maeda (14-8) limited the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits, and struck out eight of the 23 batters he faced in a 102-pitch outing before 41,820 at Dodger Stadium, improving his ERA to 3.29.

"I pitched well today. I threw good fastballs. I didn't want to allow runs early into the game because I was pitching against (Zack) Greinke, and it meant a lot that I held the opponents scoreless in the opening inning," he said.