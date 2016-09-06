14:41 6 September 2016
Motorcycle bomb attack leaves 2 dead, 8 injured in Thailand
BANGKOK, Sept. 6, Kyodo
A motorcycle bomb killed two people and injured eight more in southern Thailand's Narathiwat Province on Tuesday, according to police.
An elementary school student was killed in the attack, while police officers and teachers were among the injured.
The attack came shortly after the Thai government resumed peace talks with separatist groups in the area.
