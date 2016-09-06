Close

September 6, 2016 15:52

15:00 6 September 2016

M'bishi Motors to shoulder 700 mil. yen tax due to mileage scandal

TOKYO, Sept. 6, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is expected to pay some 700 million yen ($6.76 million) to local authorities on behalf of customers as fuel economy standards in three vehicle models failed to meet conditions required to qualify for tax breaks, a minister said Tuesday.

Internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi told a press conference that the automaker will likely shoulder the 700 million yen tax discount given to buyers of Mitsubishi cars subject to the data manipulation scandal.

Last month, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said it found that the fuel economy in eight models sold by Mitsubishi Motors was worse than published catalogue figures.

