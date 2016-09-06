Abe, Duterte meet on sidelines of Laos meetings after U.S. spat

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held a meeting in Laos on Tuesday on the sidelines of regional meetings in the Southeast Asian country, following the cancellation of the U.S.-Philippines leaders' talks over Duterte's verbal blasting of President Barack Obama.

In their first meeting since the Philippine leader took office in June, Abe and Duterte were expected to affirm their countries' agreement on maritime security issues, following up on talks last month between Duterte and Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

In the August meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of the resolution of territorial disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, making a veiled reference to China's expansionary activities at sea.