Tokyo's Ueno zoo reports 1st Asian elephant pregnancy in over 100 yrs

An Asian elephant at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens has been confirmed pregnant, becoming the first case of pregnancy for the species at the zoo that opened in 1882, zoo officials said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old elephant named Authi is expected to give birth around June or July, they said. Only 10 births of Asian elephants have been reported in Japan so far.

Born in 1998 in Thailand, the female elephant arrived at the zoo in 2002 along with a male elephant named Artid as a gift from Thailand in celebration of the birth of Pricess Aiko, the first child of Crown Prince Naruhito and Princess Masako the year before.

The female elephant showed signs of pregnancy after zookeepers made her stay together with the other elephant, now age 19, in October, and what appears to be a fetus was observed using an ultrasound in July, according to the officials.

Asian elephants are typically pregnant for about 21 to 22 months, they said.

