Japan FY 2017 budget requests top 100 tril. yen for 3rd straight year

Budget requests by Japan's central government offices for fiscal 2017 totaled 101.47 trillion yen ($981 billion), topping 100 trillion yen for the third straight year, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The requests for the general-account budget for the fiscal year starting April 2017 were bigger than the initial budget for fiscal 2016 of 96.72 trillion yen, with social security costs soaring due to the country's aging population.

After examining requests, the Japanese government normally drafts a state budget in December for the following fiscal year.