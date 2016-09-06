ASEAN leaders begin summit talks in Laos to tackle challenges

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Tuesday kicked off an annual summit with various challenges lying ahead, including narrowing the development gap among the 10 ASEAN members and dealing with disputes in the South China Sea that have strained ASEAN unity in recent years.

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said during the opening ceremony in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, that ASEAN is moving on a new path, having successfully transformed itself into an ASEAN Community as of the end of last year.

He said ASEAN faces a number of challenges such as multifaceted security threats and economic difficulties, which require close cooperation and unity among its members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"While being proud of the success we have achieved thus far, we must continue to enhance our concerted efforts to further strengthening and advancing the ASEAN Community," he said.

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith noted that ASEAN has become a single market and production base, with over 620 million people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.43 trillion in 2015, ranking as the sixth largest economy in the world. He said ASEAN's economy is projected to grow with an annual rate of 7 percent.

However, he stressed the need for ASEAN members to work together "to narrow the development gap within ASEAN."

ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh, speaking ahead of the summit, said, that while progress has been made in narrowing the development gap among ASEAN member states, "the challenge is to ensure that the regional integration agenda benefits all."

The ASEAN Secretariat said the leaders will review the progress of implementation of the blueprints for the ASEAN Community and provide guidance and directives in addressing the challenges of implementing them.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai predicted smooth sailing during the three-day series of ASEAN-hosted summit, including the East Asia Summit to be held on Thursday, and said he expects thorny issues like the South China Sea will be dealt with sensibly.

"Those challenges are on the track of peaceful solutions that all parties concerned are working on. Thus, I think there will be no dramatic incidents during the summits," Don told Kyodo News.

China's blanket claim to much of the South China Sea and its islands and reefs, coupled with its massive land reclamation and building program in the sea, has raised tensions with other countries in the region, notably the Philippines, which initiated an international arbitration case on the matter.

In the chairman's statement to be issued after the summit, ASEAN leaders are expected to avoid any mention of the landmark July ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which rejected China's claims to most of the South China Sea -- a ruling China has refused to accept.

The leaders may instead limit themselves to reiterating their concerns over developments in the disputed sea without mentioning China by name, according to one ASEAN source.

At a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Vientiane in July, the Philippines and Vietnam, two of the four ASEAN members that have overlapping claims with China in the South China Sea, pushed to have the communique issued at the end of their meeting "welcome" the ruling.

But they were blocked by other ASEAN members with close ties with China, most notably Cambodia, which have sought to avoid antagonizing their important aid donor and investment partner.

A draft of the chairman's statement to be issued after the summit reads, "We remain seriously concerned over recent and ongoing developments and took note of the concerns expressed by some leaders on the land reclamations and escalation of activities in the area."

It notes the importance of full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, signed by China and ASEAN in 2002, and early conclusion of talks on a legally binding code of conduct in the sea.

The importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities that could escalate disputes is also underscored.

Also this week in Vientiane, ASEAN and China plan to show progress in their cooperation by issuing official guidelines for hotline communications among senior officials from ASEAN's member states and China.

A separate joint statement on the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea in the South China Sea will also be released Wednesday, when the leaders of ASEAN and China meet.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, ASEAN leaders will meet separately with the leaders of the United States, Japan, Russia, India, South Korea and Australia, who are in Vientiane to attend the East Asia Summit, as is New Zealand's prime minister.

Another meeting will be held Wednesday among ASEAN leaders and those of Japan, China and South Korea, the so-called ASEAN Plus Three.

There will also be a meeting among the leaders of countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement between all 10 ASEAN members and the six countries with which ASEAN has existing FTAs, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

