Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 21:52

20:19 6 September 2016

Worker dies after being caught in waste grinder at recycling plant

NARA, Japan, Sept. 6, Kyodo

A 45-year-old man was killed at a recycling plant in Nara, western Japan, after becoming caught in a waste grinding machine, police said Tuesday.

The man was among four workers who were placing construction waste in the machine Monday morning at the plant of recycling company ITO, but after the work was completed around 4:30 p.m. the victim's colleagues realized he was missing.

When searching for the man the workers discovered body parts and fragments of his helmet in the compacted waste. The plant reported the incident to police shortly afterward.

