ASEAN leaders meet in Laos to tackle security, economic challenges

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met in Laos on Tuesday to discuss various challenges facing the region, including disputes in the South China Sea that have strained ASEAN unity in recent years, and to push forward various economic initiatives such as those aimed at narrowing the development gap among the 10 member states.

Lao President Bounnhang Vorachith, in a keynote address at the opening ceremony, cited multifaceted security challenges in the world such as territorial disputes, terrorism and extremism, natural disasters, climate change, human trafficking and a sluggish growth of the global economy.

"Against this backdrop, there is a need for us to closely follow these developments and continue to enhance ASEAN cooperation and collaboration with the international community...in order to be able to respond to and address the said challenges in a timely manner," he said.

Bounnhang noted that aside from such concerns, ASEAN last December finally established the ASEAN Community, which he called "a community of opportunities not only for the over 620 million people of ASEAN, but also for countries outside the region."

ASEAN, he said, has become a single market and production base, with a combined gross domestic product of $2.43 trillion in 2015, making it the sixth largest economy in the world, while its economy is projected to grow with an annual rate of 7 percent.

However, he stressed the need for ASEAN members to work together "to narrow the development gap within ASEAN."

To that end, the ASEAN leaders later Tuesday adopted a new five-year work plan under the Initiative for ASEAN Integration.

The work plan, which is the third of its kind since 2000, calls for continued technical assistance to the four less-developed ASEAN members -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam -- which joined the grouping between 1995 and 1999, focusing on food and agriculture; trade facilitation; micro, small and medium enterprises; education; and health and well-being.

ASEAN also includes Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand

Since the start of the first such work plan, more than 600 projects and activities worth over $102 million have been implemented, which ASEAN officials say has helped to narrow the development gap in the past decade.

According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the average GDP growth rate of each of the four countries was between 6.0 percent and 8.7 percent, compared with the region's average of 5.2 percent, while last year they accounted for around 17 percent of ASEAN's total merchandise trade, up from 6.4 percent in 2006.

Despite the economic growth, the four countries still have the lowest incomes among ASEAN members and three of them are categorized as the least-developed countries by the United Nations.

ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh, speaking ahead of the summita in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, said that while progress has been made in narrowing the development gap, "the challenge is to ensure that the regional integration agenda benefits all."

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai predicted smooth sailing during the three-day series of ASEAN-hosted summits, including the East Asia Summit to be held Thursday, and said he expects thorny issues like the South China Sea will be dealt with sensibly.

"Those challenges are on the track of peaceful solutions that all parties concerned are working on. Thus, I think there will be no dramatic incidents during the summits," Don told Kyodo News.

China's blanket claim to much of the South China Sea and its islands and reefs, coupled with its massive land reclamation and building program in the sea, has raised tensions with other countries in the region, notably the Philippines, which initiated an international arbitration case on the matter.

In the chairman's statement to be issued at the ASEAN Summit, the leaders are expected to avoid any mention of the landmark July ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which rejected China's claims to most of the South China Sea -- a ruling China has refused to accept.

They may instead limit themselves to reiterating their concerns over developments in the disputed sea without mentioning China by name, according to one ASEAN source.

At a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Vientiane in July, the Philippines and Vietnam, two of the four ASEAN members that have claims in the South China Sea that overlap that of China, pushed to have an ASEAN communique "welcome" the ruling.

But they were blocked by other ASEAN members with close ties with China, most notably Cambodia, which have sought to avoid antagonizing their important aid donor and investment partner.

A draft of the chairman's statement to be issued after the ASEAN Summit reads, "We remain seriously concerned over recent and ongoing developments and took note of the concerns expressed by some leaders on the land reclamations and escalation of activities in the area."

It notes the importance of full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, signed by China and ASEAN in 2002, and early conclusion of talks on a legally binding code of conduct in the sea.

The importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities that could escalate disputes is also underscored.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, ASEAN leaders will meet separately with the leaders of the United States, Japan, Russia, China, India, South Korea and Australia, who are in Vientiane to attend the East Asia Summit, as is New Zealand's prime minister.

During the meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the two sides plan to show progress in their cooperation by issuing official guidelines for hotline communications among senior officials from ASEAN members and China.

A separate joint statement on the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea in the South China Sea will also be released Wednesday.

Another meeting will be held Wednesday among ASEAN leaders and those of Japan, China and South Korea, the so-called ASEAN Plus Three.

There will also be a meeting among the leaders of countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement between all 10 ASEAN members and the six countries with which ASEAN has existing FTAs, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

