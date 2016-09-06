Close

Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 23:52

22:12 6 September 2016

Japan, Laos leaders commit to joint development plan

VIENTIANE, Sept. 6, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith agreed on a joint plan to spur Laos' development Tuesday, against the background of a Tokyo-Beijing rivalry to invest and gain influence in the country and surrounding region.

Meeting for the first time since their talks at an outreach meeting during the Group of Seven summit in central Japan in May, Abe and Thongloun affirmed Japan's commitment to work with Laos in efforts to build links with neighboring countries, diversify the country's economy and bridge urban-rural gaps.

Aiming to lift Laos out of the United Nations' "least developed country" category by 2020, the plan provides for investment in transport, power generation and distribution, human resources, agriculture and public works.

