22:19 6 September 2016
Baseball: Johnson wins 14th as Carp roll on toward pennant
HIROSHIMA, Sept. 6, Kyodo
Kris Johnson earned his 14th win as the Hiroshima Carp beat the Chunichi Dragons 4-1 on Tuesday to inch closer to their first Central League pennant in 25 years.
Before 31,465 at Mazda Stadium, Johnson (14-6) capitalized on a hustling team effort as the Carp grinded past the last-place Dragons. The lefty allowed a run on eight hits. He struck out five without issuing a walk.
"It's a team game, so my hat's off to the offense and defense," said Johnson, who began the day tied for the league lead in wins with teammate Yusuke Nomura.
