September 6, 2016 23:52

22:34 6 September 2016

Obama vows U.S. continued engagement in Asia as Pacific nation

VIENTIANE, Sept. 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday declared Washington's continued engagement with the Asia-Pacific, saying the world's most dynamically growing region "will become even more important in the century ahead, both to America and to the world."

"America's interest in the Asia Pacific...reflects fundamental national interests," Obama said in a speech in Laos in what he said is his last trip to Asia before completing his second four-year term in January.

"And we've sent a clear message that, as a Pacific nation, we're here to stay," he said. "In good times and bad, you can count on the United States of America."

