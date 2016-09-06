Close

Kyodo News

September 6, 2016 23:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:28 6 September 2016

U.S., S. Korea call for "full" implementation of N Korea sanctions

VIENTIANE, Sept. 6, Kyodo

U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun Hye agreed Tuesday the international community needs to "fully" implement sanctions on North Korea in an effort to curb its missile and nuclear weapons developments.

The two leaders agreed to "faithfully implement" U.N. Security Council resolutions and step up efforts to seal any loopholes in sanctions and implement them "even more tightly," Park said in remarks to reporters after talks with Obama on the sidelines of regional summits in Vientiane.

Obama said Washington and Seoul are united in condemning North Korea's continued missile launches, including Monday's firing of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, an act he called "provocative."

Park said the two countries will respond resolutely to any provocations by North Korea "by utilizing all means," without elaborating.

In an attempt to allay China's concern about the U.S. planned deployment of an advanced antimissile defense system in South Korea, Obama said the system, called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is "a purely defensive system to deter and defend against North Korean threats."

"And today, I want to reaffirm that our commitment to the defense and security of North South Korea, including extended deterrence, is unwavering," he said.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 31 Aug 2016Malaysia foils IS terror attacks with arrest of 3 suspects
  2. 31 Aug 2016Japanese volunteer group receives Magsaysay Award in Philippines
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  5. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete