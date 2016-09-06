U.S., S. Korea call for "full" implementation of N Korea sanctions

U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun Hye agreed Tuesday the international community needs to "fully" implement sanctions on North Korea in an effort to curb its missile and nuclear weapons developments.

The two leaders agreed to "faithfully implement" U.N. Security Council resolutions and step up efforts to seal any loopholes in sanctions and implement them "even more tightly," Park said in remarks to reporters after talks with Obama on the sidelines of regional summits in Vientiane.

Obama said Washington and Seoul are united in condemning North Korea's continued missile launches, including Monday's firing of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, an act he called "provocative."

Park said the two countries will respond resolutely to any provocations by North Korea "by utilizing all means," without elaborating.

In an attempt to allay China's concern about the U.S. planned deployment of an advanced antimissile defense system in South Korea, Obama said the system, called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is "a purely defensive system to deter and defend against North Korean threats."

"And today, I want to reaffirm that our commitment to the defense and security of North South Korea, including extended deterrence, is unwavering," he said.

==Kyodo