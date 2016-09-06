Soccer: Japan down Thais to post 1st win of final World Cup q'fying

Japan got their World Cup qualifying final-round campaign up and running by beating Thailand 2-0 in Bangkok on Tuesday night for their first win in Asian zone Group B.

Genki Haraguchi opened the scoring in the 18th minute at a packed but rain-soaked Rajamangala Stadium, before Takuma Asano bagged the second with 15 minutes left in a victory that was far more comfortable than the final scoreline would suggest.

"This game was very difficult psychologically," said Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic. "After our first match we were under so much pressure and we had to get out from under that."

"It's positive to get the win, but we created this many chances and we should have scored more. We have to toughen up mentally, we are not going to get this many chances in other games."

Japan have three points from two games in Group B, three behind Saudi Arabia, who came from behind to beat Iraq 2-1 in neutral Malaysia thanks to two late penalties from Nawaf Al Abid. UAE were set to take on Australia later in the day. Thailand have zero points.

Japan were stunned 2-1 by United Arab Emirates in their opener last week in Saitama, and Thailand were edged out 1-0 by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, with both matches being marred by dubious officiating.

Halilhodzic made three changes to the lineup that started against UAE, with Asano, who had a legitimate goal controversially ruled out in Thursday's defeat, Hotaru Yamaguchi and Haraguchi all getting the nod.

Haraguchi had Japan's first chance after eight minutes, his shot getting charged down by the Thai defense following a short corner routine with Shinji Kagawa.

The Thai defense got another scare moments later, but Tanaboon Kesarat came to the rescue to clear Keisuke Honda's goal-bound header following Kagawa's free kick.

Japan continued to dominate and Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan managed to keep out Maya Yoshida's header before the visitors eventually took the lead when Haraguchi got on the end of Hiroki Sakai's cross to head home in the 18th minute.

Japan should have extended the lead in the 24th minute, when Honda took a swing but somehow failed to connect with Asano's pass from point-blank range.

Thamsatchanan kept Thailand in the game with two more good stops from Honda before the break, and also denied Kagawa midway through the second half.

Thailand's first real opportunity came in the 70th minute, but underworked Japan goalkeeper Shusaku Nishkawa raced out to save from substitute Sirod Chatthong.

But Asano put Japan out of reach when he raced through to steer home the clincher.

Japan play Iraq in their next qualifier at home on Oct. 6 before taking on Australia away five days later.

