Japan, Laos leaders commit to joint development plan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith agreed on a joint plan to spur Laos' development Tuesday, against the background of a Tokyo-Beijing rivalry to invest and gain influence in the country and surrounding region.

Meeting for the first time since their talks at an outreach meeting during the Group of Seven summit in central Japan in May, Abe and Thongloun affirmed Japan's commitment to work with Laos in efforts to build links with neighboring countries, diversify the country's economy and bridge urban-rural gaps.

"Through the specific measures in this plan, we hope to contribute to the realization of Laos' national socio-economic development plan," a Japanese official quoted Abe as telling Thongloun.