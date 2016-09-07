ASEAN leaders adopt plan to enhance connectivity, boost investment

ASEAN leaders on Tuesday in Laos adopted a "Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025" aimed at boosting regional integration through physical, institutional and people-to-people linkages, and enhancing the region's connections with the rest of the world.

The plan, which succeeds one adopted in 2010, partly focuses infrastructure investment, according to a statement issued amid a two-day summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations that ends Wednesday.

Noting that ASEAN needs at least $110 billion of such investment annually to support future growth, it says the plan "aims to help investors seize opportunities in sustainable infrastructure by improving project preparations, enhancing infrastructure productivity and supporting cities in adopting sustainable practices."

The plan also covers regional innovation in digital technologies, which could potentially be worth up to $625 billion by 2030, according to the statement.

"Capturing digital innovation requires the establishment of regulatory frameworks for the delivery of new digital services; support for the sharing of best practices on open data; and equipping micro, small and medium enterprises with the capabilities to access these new technologies," the statement says.

Yet another goal of the plan is improving logistics competitiveness to facilitate the movement of goods within ASEAN, thereby increasing business opportunities for the region's more than 600 million people.

"MPAC 2025 aims to support this by identifying and addressing key bottlenecks on important trade routes in ASEAN," the statement says.

The plan further covers standards harmonization, mutual recognition and technical regulations, as well as identification of trade-distorting non-tariff measures.

It envisages helping to boost the number of tourists from outside ASEAN to as many as 150 million by 2025 by through simplifying visa application processes and providing information on travel options.

According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the plan is "envisioned to achieve a seamlessly and comprehensively connected ASEAN that will promote competitiveness, inclusiveness and a greater sense of community."

"The master plan...is ambitious, but it is also practical," said Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who chairs the ASEAN Coordinating Council that oversees connectivity matters for the regional body.

"We have designed strong implementation mechanisms to ensure that effective coordination takes place among various agencies and we can see real change happen over the next 10 years," he said.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

==Kyodo