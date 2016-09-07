U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting on N. Korea

The U.N. Security Council convened an emergency meeting Tuesday in response to North Korea's firing of three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

The closed-door meeting comes at the request of Japan, the United States and South Korea, who see the latest firing as a breach of past Security Council resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology.

The 15 members of the Security Council will discuss their response to the missile launch, including issuing a press statement rebuking the North's action. Any statement must have the backing of all members before it can be agreed upon.

There have been deep divisions on the council recently with China, as the North's closest ally, increasingly resistant to issuing statements that condemn the actions.

North Korea on Monday fired the ballistic missiles, believed to be medium-range Rodong types, from Hwangju in the southwestern province of North Hwanghae into the Sea of Japan. They flew around 1,000 kilometers, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missiles fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, as did a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Aug. 3.

