Japan, U.S., S. Korea slam N. Korean missile launches

Japan, the United States and South Korea on Tuesday jointly condemned North Korea's latest launch of three ballistic missiles in contravention of past U.N. Security Council resolutions and pressed for a joint statement to be issued by the 15-member council as soon as possible.

"It was a launch that is of great concern to national security of Japan, but not just for Japan, but for the region and beyond," Japan's Ambassador Koro Bessho told reporters after an hour-long closed-door meeting. The emergency session was called by Japan, the United States and South Korea.

He also stressed concerns about Pyongyang's failure to notify the International Civil Aviation Organization or International Maritime Organization about the test launch plans, thus threatening vessels or aircraft that could have been in the area.

"We hope that we (in) the Security Council will be able to act unanimously, united in condemning this act of utter disrespect for international law and for the resolutions of the Security Council," Bessho added.

The Japanese envoy spoke to reporters alongside U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power and South Korean Deputy Ambassador Hahn Choong Hee.

The latest tests raised international concerns as the launch date coincided with the end of a two-day Group of 20 summit that concluded Monday evening in Hangzhou, China, attended by leaders of the world's 20 major economies.

"In the face of this continuing threat, we stand united with our stalwart allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan," Power said. "The Security Council must remain unequivocal and united in condemnation of these tests and we must take action to enforce the words we put on paper, to enforce our resolutions."

In March, North Korea was subject to the harshest round of sanctions ever after it conducted its fourth underground nuclear test in January and launched a rocket using banned ballistic missile technology the following month.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the three missiles were fired at around 12:13 p.m. Monday from North Korea's west coast toward the Sea of Japan. They likely fell about 200 to 250 kilometers off the coast of Okushiri Island in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

While the government reported that no damage has so far been confirmed to aircraft or shipping in the affected areas, Japan's Coast Guard was prompted to issue a navigation warning to ships sailing near the Japanese coastal waters.

The launches came less than two weeks after North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile that traveled 500 km and reached Japan's air defense identification zone.

"I think the international community should be united in sending (a) clear and unequivocal message to North Korea that if they continue to provoke and violate their international commitments and sanctions, they will face much stronger and insurmountable and significant countermeasures from the international community," Hahn said.

It was unclear, however, what those measures would be. Bessho explained that the council "will be discussing what appropriate measures to take at an appropriate time."

In his national capacity, he said, "We think that it is necessary for us to think about what additional actions the council can take in unanimity, in unity, in bringing about the change in North Korean behavior."

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft also weighed in on the importance of coming out with a quick response to the latest incidents, but also noted "in slower time, we should look at that question about sanctions or what other further significant measures we might think about."

Meanwhile, France's Ambassador Francois Delattre was also pushing for a quick response, saying it was crucial to stand together.

"That is why we want a clear and strong and firm reaction by the Security Council when it comes to nonproliferation and to the risk of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi's only comment after the meeting was that the council members were working on a statement.

