Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 5:52

04:51 7 September 2016

Obama unlikely to vow "no first use" of nuclear weapons: NYT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, Kyodo

President Barack Obama is unlikely to rule out the possibility that the United States would carry out a first nuclear strike, The New York Times reported Tuesday, quoting several senior administration officials.

The move came after concerns have been raised within the administration about the possible adoption by Washington of a "no first use" policy for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Opponents have argued that such a policy would weaken deterrence for U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea, while emboldening Russia and China.

