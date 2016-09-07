04:51 7 September 2016
Obama unlikely to vow "no first use" of nuclear weapons: NYT
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, Kyodo
President Barack Obama is unlikely to rule out the possibility that the United States would carry out a first nuclear strike, The New York Times reported Tuesday, quoting several senior administration officials.
The move came after concerns have been raised within the administration about the possible adoption by Washington of a "no first use" policy for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Opponents have argued that such a policy would weaken deterrence for U.S. allies such as Japan and South Korea, while emboldening Russia and China.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.