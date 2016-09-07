Close

Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 9:52

09:00 7 September 2016

Head of Japan's junior ruling coalition party meets Cuban vice president

HAVANA, Sept. 6, Kyodo

The chief of Japan's Komeito party, the junior partner in the country's ruling coalition, met Tuesday with Cuba's vice president, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, ahead of a potential trip to the Caribbean nation by the Japanese prime minister.

At the meeting with the first vice president of the Council of State and Ministers in Havana, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi delivered personal letters from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Cuban President Raul Castro and former leader Fidel Castro, Raul's elder brother, as Abe is considering visiting Cuba later this month.

If realized, it would be the first visit by a Japanese premier. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida made the first trip to Cuba by a Japanese foreign minister in May last year.

