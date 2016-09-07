ASEAN leaders hold informal talks on regional key issues

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' 10 member states began the second day of their summit in Laos on Wednesday, beginning with informal deliberations on regional key issues, including territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

During the retreat, the leaders were expected to stress ASEAN centrality "as a principle we need to take in dealing with regional issues," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said late Tuesday.

After the talks, the ASEAN leaders will separately meet their counterparts from Australia, China, India, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States, who are in Vientiane to attend the East Asia Summit.

Also on Wednesday, a meeting between ASEAN leaders and those of Japan, China and South Korea -- the so-called ASEAN Plus Three -- will be held.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a meeting will take place between the leaders of countries involved in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement between ASEAN members and the six countries with which the organization has existing agreements -- Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

ASEAN' members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

==Kyodo