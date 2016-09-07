12:15 7 September 2016
Abe, Park to meet on sidelines of ASEAN meetings
VIENTIANE, Sept. 7, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Park Geun Hye are set to meet Wednesday on the sidelines of regional meetings in Laos, according to the Japanese government, with the leaders likely to discuss North Korea's ongoing development of nuclear and missile technologies.
Abe and Park are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to implementing last year's agreement to care for Korean women forced to work at wartime Japanese military brothels.
Their meeting comes after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan shortly after midday Monday, the latest in a string of launches in recent months.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.