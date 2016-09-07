Close

September 7, 2016 13:52

12:15 7 September 2016

Abe, Park to meet on sidelines of ASEAN meetings

VIENTIANE, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Park Geun Hye are set to meet Wednesday on the sidelines of regional meetings in Laos, according to the Japanese government, with the leaders likely to discuss North Korea's ongoing development of nuclear and missile technologies.

Abe and Park are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to implementing last year's agreement to care for Korean women forced to work at wartime Japanese military brothels.

Their meeting comes after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan shortly after midday Monday, the latest in a string of launches in recent months.

