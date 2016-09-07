Video Advisory (Sept. 7) CG to be used for staging basketball game

The following is the latest available news video.

CG to be used for staging basketball game

-- A special basketball court will be introduced for Japan's B. League opening game between Alvark Tokyo and Ryukyu Golden Kings on Sept. 22 and 23 in Tokyo. With the aim of bringing additional excitement to the game, some images will be projected on the court by using light-emitting diode computer graphics.

