Close

Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 15:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:52 7 September 2016

Abe, Myanmar's Suu Kyi hold talks on sidelines of Laos meetings

VIENTIANE, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi began talks Wednesday on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Laos, with Japan aiming to counter China's influence in the rapidly developing and democratizing country.

Abe is expected to take the opportunity to officially announce Japan's provision of 100 billion yen ($986 million) in loans to Myanmar for infrastructure development.

A Japanese government source said late last month the planned loans are to go to projects including the repair of a railway link between Myanmar's two largest cities.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  2. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 2 Sep 2016Action hero Jackie Chan to receive Honorary Oscar
  5. 2 Sep 2016Expert plays down TEPCO ban of term "meltdown" in nuclear crisis

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete