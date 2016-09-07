Abe, Myanmar's Suu Kyi hold talks on sidelines of Laos meetings

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi began talks Wednesday on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Laos, with Japan aiming to counter China's influence in the rapidly developing and democratizing country.

Abe is expected to take the opportunity to officially announce Japan's provision of 100 billion yen ($986 million) in loans to Myanmar for infrastructure development.

A Japanese government source said late last month the planned loans are to go to projects including the repair of a railway link between Myanmar's two largest cities.