September 7, 2016 15:53

13:52 7 September 2016

High court upholds life sentence for ex-AUM cult member

TOKYO, Sept. 7, Kyodo

The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a former AUM Shinrikyo cult member to life in prison for his role in the group's 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

Katsuya Takahashi, 58, was found guilty by the Tokyo District Court in April 2015 of murder and other crimes for his role as driver for one of the cult members who released the deadly poison in subway cars on March 20, 1995.

In the appeal trial, Takahashi's defense counsel maintained that the defendant had not known that sarin would be released, and that he should therefore be acquitted.

