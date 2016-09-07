Abe, ASEAN leaders to explore investment, maritime security issues

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries Wednesday in Vientiane, with Tokyo pledging investment at a time when China's assertive activities at sea are high on the regional bloc's agenda.

Touching on the establishment of the ASEAN Economic Community late last year, Abe is expected to express his resolve to support enhanced economic integration in ASEAN through the "high-quality" infrastructure investment, according to Japanese officials.

Tokyo has been emphasizing the quality of its infrastructure development in an apparent effort to distinguish its investment in emerging economies from that of China.

Abe is also likely to reiterate Japan's position backing a ruling by an international tribunal in July that rejected China's territorial claims to most of the South China Sea.

The 10 members of ASEAN, which met Tuesday and Wednesday, include those openly concerned by China's moves, including countries with their own overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, and those inclined to back Beijing in light of its massive assistance to the bloc's less-developed economies.

According to ASEAN sources, the ASEAN post-summit chairman's statement compiled by Laos will likely stop short of specifically referring to the case, following the precedent its foreign ministers set in a joint communique at their meeting in July.

