Asian Games: Nagoya likely to rejoin 2026 co-host bid with Aichi Pref.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura said Wednesday the Nagoya municipal government is likely to rejoin the Prefecture in a joint bid to host the 2026 Asian Games.

The prefectural government accepted Nagoya's demands to indicate the estimated costs for hosting the regional summer sports event and what the burden ratio between the prefecture and the city would be, Omura said.

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura said Monday that his city, the Aichi's prefectural capital, was reconsidering its part in the bid as the prefecture had not yet come forward with cost estimates.

Kawamura remained cautious after the prefecture showed the estimated costs, saying, "We need to review the content and discuss the matter. Nothing is settled yet."

The prefecture told the city the total costs will come to a roughly 85 billion yen (about $820 million). After subtracting 25 billion yen to be covered by sponsorship and other revenues, the prefecture would pay two-thirds and the city one-third of the remaining amount.

Omura said he decided to respond to Nagoya's demand for an estimate because it is problematic to work toward the Olympic Council of Asia's General Assembly scheduled Sept. 25 in Danang, Vietnam, due to differences in views among local parties.

The Japanese Olympic Committee is set to decide on Japan's candidate site for the 2026 Asian Games next Tuesday, and the OCA is expected to select the host location at the General Assembly meeting.

