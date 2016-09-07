FEATURE: Japan firms promoting creative sports open to everyone

Japanese companies are teaming up with a Tokyo-based organization that promotes accessible games worldwide to popularize activities that are available to everyone, regardless of age, gender, or disability.

In late May, Biogen Japan Ltd., a pharmaceutical company in Tokyo, held an event for people suffering multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system, and their families. About 60 participants played "karuta" card games and a ball toss activity.

Biogen Japan organized the event in cooperation with the World YURU Sports Association, an organization that develops and promotes recreational programs for people with or without disabilities to play. The Japanese word, "yurui," that inspired the organization's name, means "not hard" or "not intense."