Baseball: Suzuki hits season's 1st homer in Marlins' loss to Phillies

Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, but that was not enough to lift Miami as the Marlins lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Phillies for their fifth straight defeat.

Suzuki, who was left out of the staring lineup for the first time in 10 games, came on as Miami was trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning at Marlins Park, with no outs and Adeiny Hechavarria on second.

He homered to right, into his team's bullpen, to record at least one home run in each of his 16 major league seasons. Coming in the Marlins' 139th game, it was the deepest Suzuki had gone into a season before homering. He has now homered in 24 consecutive seasons, including eight of the nine years he played in Japan. His first homer came with the Orix BlueWave on June 12, 1993, off Hideo Nomo of the Kintetsu Buffaloes.

After his first career pinch-hit home run, the 42-year-old Suzuki fielded right and lined out to left in the ninth.

"Since (Bartolo) Colon had hit a home run, I wanted one, too," said Suzuki, referring to the portly New York Mets pitcher who struck his first career homer in May, just weeks before turning 43 years old. "I feel relieved."

But he emphasized that hitting a home run was the last thing on his mind during his plate appearance.

"That was the one thing I didn't aim to do. I was thinking of going for a hit of course or a bunt or a productive out. But I also wondered whether those would help since we were three runs behind," he explained.

At Miller Park, pinch hitter Munenori Kawasaki, who was called up from the minors Tuesday by the Cubs, drove in a run with a line-drive RBI double in the ninth, but Chicago fell 12-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers.

==Kyodo