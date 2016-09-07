S. China Sea disputes remain focus at ASEAN summit

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held the second day of their talks on Wednesday in Laos, as other countries were closely watching how the 10-member group refers to disputes between some ASEAN members and China in the South China Sea in a post-summit chairman's statement.

According to ASEAN diplomatic sources, a draft chairman's statement expressed "serious concern" about land reclamation in disputed waters, a veiled criticism of China's muscle-flexing in asserting territorial claims in the South China Sea -- a body of water also claimed in part or in whole by the Philippines, Vietnam and other smaller neighbors.

However, the draft statement made no reference to an arbitration court ruling in July that invalidated Beijing's claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea, the sources said.

The Philippines and Vietnam, two of the four ASEAN members with claims to parts of the South China Sea, appeared to have demanded that the statement refer to the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

However, some ASEAN members with close ties with China, such as Cambodia, may have insisted that the statement not refer to the ruling, which Beijing has dismissed.

In an apparent effort to block ASEAN's unity on the South China Sea issue, China has stepped up economic cooperation with ASEAN states through, for example, the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and its "One Belt and One Road" initiative that links the emerging powerhouse to Central and Southeast Asia.

China's island construction and militarization of outposts in the South China Sea in its attempt to alter the status quo in disputed areas is expected to be high on the agenda when the ASEAN leaders, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders from the region gather for the East Asia Summit on Thursday in the Laotian capital Vientiane.

Obama and Abe are expected to urge China to comply with the tribunal ruling, but Li is likely to dismiss interventions from non-claimant states.

Later Wednesday, the ASEAN leaders held a bilateral meeting with Li and discussed the South China Sea issue and economic cooperation between ASEAN and China, according to delegates.

Speaking at the meeting, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said ASEAN and China should increase cooperation to promote peace and prosperity, which will benefit the people of both sides, according to Thai government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak.

Thailand supports China's One Belt and One Road initiative and the AIIB as a means of promoting infrastructure development, Werachon quoted Prayut as saying.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, with host Laos holding the rotating chairmanship of the regional body this year.

