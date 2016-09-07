Close

September 7, 2016 17:53

16:06 7 September 2016

Japan to check background of nuclear workers to prevent terrorism

TOKYO, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Japan's nuclear watchdog decided Wednesday to make operators of nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities check the background of their workers to prevent terror attacks.

Following the recommendation of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Nuclear Regulation Authority will introduce the new regulation in late September, although the actual implementation is expected to be from next year or later due to necessary procedures, such a revision of the rules regarding the handling of nuclear materials.

It is also unclear how the new measure will be effective in preventing terrorism as the operators will conduct the background checks based on information workers provide themselves, rather than by referrals to police or other law enforcement authorities.

