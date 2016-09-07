FOCUS: Japanese businesses target Chinese online shoppers as tourism softens

Laox Co., a major Japanese duty-free retail chain, took a hit in sales in the first half of this year from slowing growth in foreign tourists to Japan and a decline in spending by Chinese travelers known to splurge on Japanese goods.

"The best selling product lines are shifting from rice cookers and other home appliances each costing 100,000 yen ($970) to (lower-priced) daily necessities," said a public relations official at the Tokyo-based company offering a broad range of home appliances and general merchandise.

The retailer expanded its operations in Japan, including the opening in March of its first outlet in Nagoya city, but it slipped into a group net loss of 464 million yen in its fiscal first half through June, a sharp turnaround from a profit of 4.6 billion yen a year earlier with its semiannual sales falling 22 percent to 35 billion yen.