Ex-PM Koizumi says Abe's Fukushima "under control" remark was "lie"

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his remark in 2013 that the situation at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex was "under control," calling it a "lie."

Abe made the comment about the Fukushima plant, which suffered meltdowns in the aftermath of the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, in a speech in September 2013 during his pitch for Tokyo to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The Japanese capital did win the right to host the events, but Abe's comment also drew criticism at the time.