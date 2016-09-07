Close

Kyodo News

September 7, 2016 21:53

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:28 7 September 2016

Ex-PM Koizumi says Abe's Fukushima "under control" remark was "lie"

TOKYO, Sept. 7, Kyodo

Former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his remark in 2013 that the situation at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power complex was "under control," calling it a "lie."

Abe made the comment about the Fukushima plant, which suffered meltdowns in the aftermath of the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, in a speech in September 2013 during his pitch for Tokyo to host the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

The Japanese capital did win the right to host the events, but Abe's comment also drew criticism at the time.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Sep 2016Interfax withdraws report on death of Uzbekistan president
  2. 3 Sep 2016Long-time Uzbekistan president has died: Interfax
  3. 1 Sep 2016Japan disburses 1 billion yen to S. Korean comfort women fund
  4. 2 Sep 2016Action hero Jackie Chan to receive Honorary Oscar
  5. 2 Sep 2016Expert plays down TEPCO ban of term "meltdown" in nuclear crisis

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete