Gist of ASEAN Summit chairman's statement

The following is a gist of the chairman's statement issued after the two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that ended Wednesday in Laos.

The ASEAN leaders:

-- expressed serious concern over developments in the South China Sea and called for peaceful resolution of disputes, including full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with international law.

-- took note of some leaders' concerns on land reclamations and other activities that have increased tensions in the sea and urged for self-restraint.

-- reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation in and over-flight above the South China Sea.

-- called for full implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and expedited negotiations toward early adoption of an effective code of conduct.

-- shared serious concern over North Korea's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UNSC resolutions and sought peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

-- vowed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in countering terrorism, radicalization and violent extremism.

-- called for building an inclusive, people-centered, rules-based ASEAN Community and narrowing the development gap that still exists among and within ASEAN member states.

-- stressed the importance of maintaining ASEAN unity and centrality in shaping the regional architecture.

-- committed themselves to address non-tariff barriers to trade, facilitate investment and increase transparency to improve the business environment in ASEAN.

-- urged redoubled efforts toward an early conclusion of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations.

==Kyodo