ASEAN, China approve guidelines for maritime emergencies hotline

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China on Wednesday adopted guidelines for an ASEAN-China hotline for use during maritime emergencies, a move designed to defuse tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

The 10-member ASEAN and China also approved the application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, or CUES, in the South China Sea in what Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she hopes will help create an environment "more conducive" to conflict resolution and avert "unnecessary incidents."

Speaking to reporters after the summit in Vientiane, Philippines Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the hotline between foreign ministries of ASEAN member states and China should be made available "as soon as possible."

The agreement follows a landmark arbitration ruling in July that invalidated Beijing's claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea.

Four ASEAN members -- Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei -- have competing claims with China over parts of the sea, a vital shipping route for international trade and a rich fishing grounds with possibly large oil and natural gas deposits.

However, there was no discussion about the ruling at the ASEAN-China summit and a two-day ASEAN summit through Wednesday, according to ASEAN diplomatic sources.

China's island construction and militarization of outposts in the South China Sea in its attempt to alter the status quo in disputed areas is expected to be high on the agenda during the East Asia Summit to be held Thursday in Vientiane.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to urge China to comply with the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, but Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is likely to dismiss interventions from non-claimant states.

A draft "chairman's statement" of the ASEAN-China summit said the two sides aim to conclude talks on the outline of a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea "in the first half of 2017 under circumstances without disturbance" from countries not directly involved in disputes there.

However, a "joint statement" the two sides issued after the meeting contained no such timeframe and instead said they are committed to working substantively toward the "early adoption" of the code aimed at reducing territorial and maritime conflicts in the disputed waters, based on consensus.

In a chairman's statement issued after the ASEAN summit, the 10 leaders said they "emphasized the importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities, including land reclamation that could further complicate the situation and escalate tensions in the South China Sea," a veiled criticism of Beijing's muscle-flexing in asserting territorial claims in the disputed sea.

"We remain seriously concerned over recent and ongoing developments" in the South China Sea, the statement said.

But the statement made no direct reference to the arbitration court's July 12 ruling, which Beijing has dismissed.

In an apparent effort to drive a wedge into ASEAN's unity on the South China Sea issue, China has stepped up economic cooperation with ASEAN states through, for example, the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and its "One Belt and One Road" initiative that links the emerging powerhouse to Central and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the ASEAN-China summit, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said ASEAN and China should increase cooperation to promote peace and prosperity, which would benefit the peoples of both sides, according to Thai government deputy spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak.

Thailand supports China's One Belt and One Road initiative and the AIIB as a means of promoting infrastructure development, Werachon quoted Prayut as saying.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, with host Laos holding the rotating chairmanship of the regional body this year.

